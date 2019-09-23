UrduPoint.com
Amal Al Qubaisi Meets With Chairman Of Saudi Shura Council In Kazakhstan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 06:45 PM

NUR SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, had met with Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Shaikh, Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council, on the sidelines of the 4th Meeting of the Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments.

The speakers' meeting is taking place on Monday and Tuesday in Nur Sultan, under the title, 'Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership.' During the meeting, Dr. Al Qubaisi highlighted the close ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, supported by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Al Qubaisi congratulated Dr. Al Shaikh on the occasion of the 89th Saudi National Day on 23rd September, stressing that the UAE always aimed to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Dr. Al Shaikh highlighted the strong and historical relationship between the two countries. Both sides also noted the strong parliamentary ties between the FNC and the Saudi Shura Council.

