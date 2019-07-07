Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Bosnian Parliament

MILAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, met with Borjana Kristo, Speaker of the Parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the sidelines of her participation at the second meeting of the Standing Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, which was held in Milan, Italy, under the title, "The Alternative Capital Markets for Economic Growth in the Mediterranean: The Critical Role of Parliamentarians."

During their meeting, both sides discussed improving their parliamentary relations, exchanging expertise and visits, strengthening their coordination and discussion on various issues during international parliamentary events, and supporting the directives of their governments.

They also highlighted their keenness to expand their overall cooperation in combatting terrorism and extremism, achieving regional and international peace, security and stability, caring for refugees, and offering humanitarian and development aid.

Both sides then discussed the latest regional and international issues and developments, while affirming the importance of achieving global peace, security and stability, providing a better future for the world’s peoples, and maintaining global security and stability.

They also highlighted the strong strategic relations between the governments of the UAE and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the importance of strengthening their political, parliamentary, economic, investment and commercial relations.

Dr. Al Qubaisi explained the UAE’s visions, plans and strategies, as well as its leadership’s belief that the country’s citizens are the foundation of its development, while affirming the importance of strengthening the role of parliamentary institutions through parliamentary diplomacy and participation in combatting terrorism and extremism, and encouraging communication and cooperation between communities.

Kristo praised the UAE’s humanitarian and developmental support for her country and its people, while highlighting her country’s keenness to enhance its overall cooperation with the UAE, and her appreciation for the FNC’s role in the area of parliamentary diplomacy.

The meeting was attended by Omar Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, and Amal Al Hudabi, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication of the FNC.