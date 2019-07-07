UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amal Al Qubaisi Meets With Speaker Of Bosnian Parliament

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:45 PM

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Bosnian Parliament

MILAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, met with Borjana Kristo, Speaker of the Parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the sidelines of her participation at the second meeting of the Standing Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, which was held in Milan, Italy, under the title, "The Alternative Capital Markets for Economic Growth in the Mediterranean: The Critical Role of Parliamentarians."

During their meeting, both sides discussed improving their parliamentary relations, exchanging expertise and visits, strengthening their coordination and discussion on various issues during international parliamentary events, and supporting the directives of their governments.

They also highlighted their keenness to expand their overall cooperation in combatting terrorism and extremism, achieving regional and international peace, security and stability, caring for refugees, and offering humanitarian and development aid.

Both sides then discussed the latest regional and international issues and developments, while affirming the importance of achieving global peace, security and stability, providing a better future for the world’s peoples, and maintaining global security and stability.

They also highlighted the strong strategic relations between the governments of the UAE and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the importance of strengthening their political, parliamentary, economic, investment and commercial relations.

Dr. Al Qubaisi explained the UAE’s visions, plans and strategies, as well as its leadership’s belief that the country’s citizens are the foundation of its development, while affirming the importance of strengthening the role of parliamentary institutions through parliamentary diplomacy and participation in combatting terrorism and extremism, and encouraging communication and cooperation between communities.

Kristo praised the UAE’s humanitarian and developmental support for her country and its people, while highlighting her country’s keenness to enhance its overall cooperation with the UAE, and her appreciation for the FNC’s role in the area of parliamentary diplomacy.

The meeting was attended by Omar Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, and Amal Al Hudabi, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication of the FNC.

Related Topics

Assembly Parliament UAE Milan Italy Bosnia And Herzegovina Market Refugee

Recent Stories

DEWA explores cooperation with Brunei energy secto ..

31 minutes ago

Salem Al Qasimi becomes member of International In ..

31 minutes ago

ERC launches health projects in Pakistan

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

UAE Government seeks to encourage growth of mariti ..

2 hours ago

Pearl Initiative, NAMA engage in research on women ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.