Amal Al Qubaisi Meets With Speaker Of National Assembly Of Pakistan, Vice President Of German Bundestag

Mon 30th September 2019

NUR SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, met separately with Asad Qaiser, President of the National Assembly of Pakistan, and Hans-Peter Friedrich, Vice President of the German Bundestag.

The two meetings came on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of the heads of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur Sultan.

All sides discussed ways of enhancing their cooperation and parliamentary cooperation, as well as the importance of exchanging parliamentary visits and knowledge and raising their level of parliamentary work to meet future challenges. They also discussed the cooperation between their parliamentary institutions, to achieve the future aspirations of their peoples.

During her meeting with Qaiser, Dr. Al Qubaisi highlighted the importance of establishing a UAE-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee, to enhance the parliamentary cooperation between their countries and enable them to coordinate in regional and international forums.

Al Qubaisi invited Qaiser to visit the UAE and the FNC while Qaiser praised the close relations between the two countries.

While meeting with Friedrich, Dr. Al Qubaisi stressed the importance of exchanging parliamentary visits and the work of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee, which reflects the strategic partnership and friendly relations between the two sides.

Friedrich highlighted the importance of holding bilateral meetings to strengthening their cooperation, especially at a parliamentary level, as well as the related role of parliamentary diplomacy.

The meetings were attended by FNC members Jamal Al Hay, Hamad bin Ghalita Al Ghafli and Alia Al Jassem.

