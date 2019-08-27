Amal Al Qubaisi receives UK Minister of State for Middle East Affairs

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, received British Minister of Sate for the middle East and North Africa, Dr Andrew Murrison, and his delegation, at the headquarters of the FNC in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Qubaisi highlighted the importance of the cooperation between the UAE and the UK, especially in light of the challenges facing the Middle East, to achieve peace in the region.

She then stressed the keenness of the UAE, on the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to improve its partnership with the UK.

Dr. Al Qubaisi affirmed that the FNC, within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, aims to find solutions for countering terrorism and extremism while pointing out that a high-level parliamentary consultative group, which she chairs, was formed to combat terrorism and extremism.

She also highlighted the efforts of the UAE to combat terrorism and extremism while noting the establishment of the "Sawab Centre" and the Hedayah Centre," as well as the UAE’s commitment to cooperate with friendly countries in highlighting the correct image of islam.

Dr. Murrison praised the UAE’s progress and stressed the UK’s keenness to reinforce its ties with the UAE in every sphere. He also lauded the UAE’s successful parliamentary experience and its approach to women’s empowerment, gender balance, and tolerance.

Women’s empowerment contributes to sustainable development, he added.