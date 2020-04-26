Amana Healthcare joins forces with Abu Dhabi’s hospitals to free up 100+ beds for first-line defence against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 26th April 2020 (WAM) - Amana Healthcare, in partnership with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DoH, and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, has freed up more than 100 beds at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and other acute-care hospitals to increase the Emirate’s critical-care capacity cases.

Senior Vice President of Mubadala Healthcare, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, said: "As Abu Dhabi addresses the COVID-19 pandemic, Mubadala Healthcare’s network of facilities is delivering a host of innovative solutions that can optimize healthcare, for both COVID-19 and other patients. Thanks to close collaboration and pooling of resources, our dedicated medical staff, state-of-the-art facilities, and innovative solutions are providing world-class care and we are proud to be supporting the country in this time of need."

Amana Healthcare discharged more than 100 patients from acute-care hospitals in the past few weeks, freeing up numerous ICU beds in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region by transferring them to specialized beds in Amana’s five hospitals across the Emirate.

The patients – who are some of Abu Dhabi’s most critical and complex long-term cases – have been transitioned to Amana Healthcare’s specialized long-term care facilities with minimal disruption to their care program.

Further transfers are anticipated in the coming weeks as Amana, DoH and SEHA continue to collaborate in first-line defence efforts to protect the Emirate from COVID-19.

Mark E. McGourty, CEO Amana Healthcare, said: "As the number of critical cases of COVID-19 increases, one of the key challenges that Abu Dhabi could face is an increase in demand for ICU beds. We are rising to this challenge by collaborating with the Abu Dhabi government and hospitals to facilitate the discharge of long-term care patients – some of whom have not left their hospital bed in 20 years – to our facilities. We will be employing our specialized expertise to maintain and, where possible, elevate their levels of care and comfort."

Medical, nursing, and therapy teams across the Mubadala Healthcare network are working tirelessly to ensure undisrupted care for existing patients across all medical fields.

Along with long-term care patient transfers, Amana Healthcare is working closely with its partners within Mubadala Healthcare, as well as with the DOH and Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, to deliver a home care program, part of a remote care national initiative to provide efficient, convenient services at a time of need.