MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) Ahmed Hatem Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to Mexico, has participated in the announcement ceremony of Mexico's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Held at the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Mexico City, the event was attended by senior Mexican officials, including Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo, Minister of Economy; Miguel Torruco Marqués, Minister of Tourism, Alejandra Guerrero, Minister of Culture; as well as Martha Delgado, Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights; Francisco Cervantes Díaz, President of the Mexican Confederation of Chambers of Industry, and Claudia Arellano, Governor of Sonora.

During the ceremony, Al Menhali shed light on the UAE's preparations to welcome participants in Expo 2020 Dubai, commending the great efforts Mexico has put into its participation.

The UAE Ambassador also stated that the Dubai flagship event will provide invaluable opportunities to enhance collaboration, drive economic growth and strengthen international relations.

For their part, the Mexican ministers lauded the UAE leadership's efforts in hosting this grand event despite the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the UAE has become an example in overcoming crises and championing fast-tracked recovery.