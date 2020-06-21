UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Of Azerbaijan Thanks UAE For Medical Aid In Fight Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical aid in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) Mahir Aliyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan, has expressed appreciation to the UAE for sending an aid plane carrying 11 metric tonnes of medical supplies to his country to bolster its efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

This aid will assist approximately 11,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

"Solidarity and cooperation among the world's nations is the only way to overcome the impact of COVID-19 pandemic," Aliyev said.

Dena Assaf, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for the UAE, praised the UAE's pioneering humanitarian approach of providing support to the countries of the world to help them mitigate the repercussions of COVID-19.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 946 metric tons of aid to 67 countries, supporting more than 946,000 medical professionals in the process.

