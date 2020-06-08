Ambassador of Kazakhstan praises UAE’s achievements in countering coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) Madyar Minilikov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, described the UAE as a pioneering model of humanitarian work, thanking the UAE’s leadership for its regional and international efforts and for strengthening the relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan.

In his statement, Minilikov praised the UAE's achievements in countering the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic while highlighting the equivalent efforts of his country, which has also contributed to controlling the spread of the virus.

He also lauded the humanitarian assistance provided by the UAE and Kazakhstan to friendly countries.

"The UAE and Kazakhstan have spared no efforts to create the best health conditions and offer assistance to many countries, to enable them to face the repercussions of the coronavirus crisis," Minilikov said.

He then praised the UAE’s efficiency in dealing with crises and emergencies, adding that it has adopted effective mechanisms to offer the required services and deliver aid to those deserving in time.

"The UAE will always remain a supporter of Kazakhstan and the international humanitarian community and relevant organisations," he further added, noting the medical assistance provided by the UAE to his country to face the coronavirus crisis.