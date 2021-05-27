Ambassador of Pakistan discusses strengthening ties with ADNEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) The Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood, has discussed with Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), bilateral cooperation, including collaboration between ADNEC and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Pakistan’s participation in ADNEC organised exhibitions, including SIAL 2021 also came under discussion during their recent meeting.

The two sides agreed to intensify cooperation with the objective of strengthening Pakistan-UAE trade and investment ties.