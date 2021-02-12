(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS) organised a visit for the ambassadorial spouses in UAE from 17 countries to Qasr Al Hosn today to learn about the past of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its rich legacy that reflects the features of the original Emirati culture and its historical identity.

The group also visited the special exhibition "Fashion through the Years" that explores the development of Emirati fashion from the 1940's to the 20th century.

Dr. Hamed bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder and Chairman of the board of Trustees of ADAS, said, " The visit of our distinguished international guests was organised to align with the national efforts to encourage domestic tourism, shed light on the most important historical and heritage monument in Abu Dhabi, spread cultural awareness and promote understanding of our cultural heritage and pride of the Emirates globally.

'' Maria Fischer, President of the Spouses of Ambassadors Group, expressed her gratitude to Qasr Al Hosn team and Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhab, for assisting the guests, and to Dr. Hamed Al Suwaidi for sponsoring it.

"Visiting Qasr Al Hosn was one of our group priorities to learn the important aspect of the culture of the magnificent country into which we have been so warmly received", Mrs Fischer said.