Ambassadors, consuls briefed on foreign nationals' visa fine waivers by MoFAIC, ICA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) have briefed ambassadors and consuls accredited to the UAE on the latest developments regarding foreign nationals' visa fine waivers.

This came in a virtual briefing, wherein Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Acting Director General for Foreigners Affairs and Ports at ICA, said the coronavirus crisis has restricted visa renewals and, as a result, it has been decided to exempt all visa violators from all fines, provided that they decide to return home to their respective countries within three months, starting May 18th.

"The decision does not include visa violators who flee from their sponsors and those who do not abide by their business contracts and whose violations were committed before March 1st," he said, adding that those who wish to stay in the country and modify their residence status will not benefit from the fine waiver.

He explained that there is a grace period of three months, starting from May 18th, adding that all residents and visitors wishing to leave the country shall be exempted from all visa and ID fines. This includes exemptions from the charges associated with exit permits, permit cancellation, business contract issuance, and contract renewal.

"People whose visa fines are waived and leave the UAE after May 18th will not be banned from re-entering the country, should they get a new business contract," he further explained.

A news conference will be held on May 21st to provide more details on the issue.