AMCFZ Presents Services, Investment Advantages In Russia

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:00 PM

AMCFZ presents services, investment advantages in Russia

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) During a promotional trip to the Russian capital, Moscow, the Ajman Media City Free Zone, AMCFZ, presented the key services and investment advantages it provides, as part of its plan to expand to other regions and promote its services.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashimi, Executive Director of the AMCFZ, said that the trip aims to attract Russian investors, companies, media outlets, IT companies, new technology developers and related companies.

He also pointed out that the Russian business sector, which is one of the leading digital investment sectors in the world, expressed an interest in the AMCFZ and its world-class business environment and flexible services, noting that during the trip, they showcased the various packages they offer, to fulfil the needs of companies and individuals.

In an open meeting with investors and other interested parties interested in its services, the delegation expressed the AMCFZ's readiness to provide the necessary facilities and arrangements to ensure the best services and products for potential investors from Russia.

