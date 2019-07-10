American College of Surgeons accredits MBRU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) The American College of Surgeons, ACS, the largest organisation of surgeons in the world, has accredited the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, as a Comprehensive Education Institute, making it the first educational institute in the UAE to receive such an accreditation, and only second in the region after Kind Saud University in Saudi Arabia.

The American College of Surgeons-Accredited Education Institutes, ACS-AEI, sets standards over how surgical education and training should be offered. The MBRU had to follow rigorous standards to achieve the accreditation, such as having a homegrown curriculum that is both nationally responsive and innovative, faculty development programmes that are grounded in growth and focused on improving learning, and research.

Dr. Amer Sharif, the MBRU’s Vice Chancellor, said, "We are all very proud of this achievement. These types of prestigious international accolades increase the competitiveness of the MBRU and enhance its reputation amongst other medical universities in the UAE and the region. For the past two years, we have all worked determinedly with the mission of advancing the future of health care in the UAE. This accreditation is a step forward in our journey of accomplishing excellence, which is also one of the MBRU’s values embedded in everything we do.

The goal of the accreditation is to promote patient safety using simulation, to develop new education and technologies, identify the best practices and promote research and collaboration among the accredited institutes.

Professor Homero Rivas, Associate Dean of Innovation and the Future and a Professor of Surgery at the MBRU’s College of Medicine, said, "This accreditation represents the highest standards for surgical education and training for practising surgeons, surgical residents, medical students, and members of the surgical team using simulation-based education. This accreditation will have a great impact on our community, not only with young physicians and surgeons trained with the highest standards of quality, but it will also have a positive impact on patient safety through the use of simulation, resulting in better outcomes."

The ACS has two types of accreditations that may be sought, comprehensive and focused. Both Comprehensive and Focused Education Institutes must meet rigorous standards for accreditation; however, Comprehensive Education Institutes must meet additional criteria, as compared to Focused Education Institutes.