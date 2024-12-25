American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) American journalist, writer and political commentator Tucker Carlson said the media landscape has changed completely over the past five years, with several major traditional media companies going out of business, to be replaced by an enormous constellation of digital media.

Carlson argues that digital media is more accurate, interesting and influential than old media. However, Carlson believes the rules of new and digital media are still in flux.

The new rules of the digital media landscape, which is set to play a more profound role in shaping the future, will be discussed by Tucker Carlson as he speaks at the third edition of the 1 billion Followers Summit, the world’s first and largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy. Organised by the New Media academy in Dubai, the Summit will take place from 11th to 13th January 2025 under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

Carlson invited the millions in his audience to watch his panel discussion during the upcoming Summit, where he talks about the new rules of influence, sharing his views on how stories can make a real difference.

Tucker Carlson will be answering several questions that outline and shape the future of media: What are the parameters of this new landscape, who controls it, and what are its effects?

Tucker Carlson has been in the media for over 35 years during which he is well-known for his political talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight, which ran on Fox news Channel from 2016 to 2023.

Known for his bold views and described as the media's most influential voice without a close second, Carlson began his media career in the 1990s, writing for The Weekly Standard and other publications. He was a CNN commentator and later hosted the nightly programme Tucker on MSNBC. He then became a political analyst for Fox News, appearing on various programs before launching his own show on the platform X, taking centre stage again as he interviewed presidents and prominent Names including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Tucker has over 24 million followers on various social media platforms.