American Pro Devon Scott joins Sharjah Basketball

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2023) Devon Henry Scott, a seasoned American professional with a diverse background in basketball across America, Europe, and Asia, has signed with Sharjah Basketball for the upcoming season.

A 12-year career includes playing in various leagues, including the Canadian and Italian basketball leagues. His selection was based on his expertise, compatibility with the team's style, and experience in competitive leagues.

The contract was signed in the presence of Adnan Al Khayyal, a member of the team's supervisory staff.

The team aims for positive results in the upcoming season and has also begun training sessions to enhance team cohesion.

