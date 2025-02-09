American University Of Ras Al Khaimah Hosts TEDx Event
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 05:45 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) Seven leading speakers from diverse backgrounds provided fresh perspectives in eloquent presentations on pivotal global topics – Artificial Intelligence, Sustainability, Leadership and Entrepreneurship – at the debut TEDx event of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) recently.
The event, themed ‘Impact Matters—Voices for a New Era,’ explored the power of impact—how individuals, ideas, and innovations can drive meaningful change in the world—through the eyes of the expert speakers who shared their stories, ideas, and solutions that challenge the status quo and inspire action.
Dr. David A. Schmidt, President of AURAK, remarked, “This inaugural TEDx event reflects the completion of our strategic vision to add this prestigious activity to our campus. We believe TEDx is a perfect event to add to our students' academic progress and support their critical thinking.”
Prof. Stephen Wilhite, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Success and Provost at AURAK, appreciated the speakers’ ‘invaluable ideas to ponder and pursue’, especially those that have emotional resonance.
"
The impressive line-up featured Cherian Varghese, Senior Vice President EMEA Technology, Oracle; Julie Lewis, Explorer, Mountain Climber and Author; Rohit Bassi, Well-known Self-Development Guru and Founder of ROI Talks; Debbie Botha, Industry Council Member, Digital Data Design, Institute at Harvard; Belinda Scot, Head of Sustainability, Gulf International Bank; Danyaal Abdul Khaliq, Former Director of Innovation, e& (Etisalat and); and Chada El islam Benmahcene, Founder & Managing Director, ENTROGX Ventures.
TEDx is a grassroots initiative, created in the spirit of TED’s overall mission to research and discover “ideas worth spreading.” TEDx brings the spirit of TED to local communities around the globe through TEDx events. These events are organised by passionate individuals who seek to uncover new ideas and to share the latest research in their local areas and spark conversations in their communities.
Recent Stories
American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration
Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'
UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF
RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..
DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption
GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..
UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreem ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event5 minutes ago
-
UAE President visits King of Bahrain at his residence in Abu Dhabi5 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration20 minutes ago
-
Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'35 minutes ago
-
UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence35 minutes ago
-
Office of Development Affairs, Presidential Court, organises six sessions at WGS 202550 minutes ago
-
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition50 minutes ago
-
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF1 hour ago
-
RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 20241 hour ago
-
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Commodities Authority1 hour ago
-
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian developments1 hour ago
-
DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption1 hour ago