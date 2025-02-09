American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) Seven leading speakers from diverse backgrounds provided fresh perspectives in eloquent presentations on pivotal global topics – Artificial Intelligence, Sustainability, Leadership and Entrepreneurship – at the debut TEDx event of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) recently.

The event, themed ‘Impact Matters—Voices for a New Era,’ explored the power of impact—how individuals, ideas, and innovations can drive meaningful change in the world—through the eyes of the expert speakers who shared their stories, ideas, and solutions that challenge the status quo and inspire action.

Dr. David A. Schmidt, President of AURAK, remarked, “This inaugural TEDx event reflects the completion of our strategic vision to add this prestigious activity to our campus. We believe TEDx is a perfect event to add to our students' academic progress and support their critical thinking.”

Prof. Stephen Wilhite, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Success and Provost at AURAK, appreciated the speakers’ ‘invaluable ideas to ponder and pursue’, especially those that have emotional resonance.

"

The impressive line-up featured Cherian Varghese, Senior Vice President EMEA Technology, Oracle; Julie Lewis, Explorer, Mountain Climber and Author; Rohit Bassi, Well-known Self-Development Guru and Founder of ROI Talks; Debbie Botha, Industry Council Member, Digital Data Design, Institute at Harvard; Belinda Scot, Head of Sustainability, Gulf International Bank; Danyaal Abdul Khaliq, Former Director of Innovation, e& (Etisalat and); and Chada El islam Benmahcene, Founder & Managing Director, ENTROGX Ventures.

TEDx is a grassroots initiative, created in the spirit of TED’s overall mission to research and discover “ideas worth spreading.” TEDx brings the spirit of TED to local communities around the globe through TEDx events. These events are organised by passionate individuals who seek to uncover new ideas and to share the latest research in their local areas and spark conversations in their communities.