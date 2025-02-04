American University of Sharjah, Università Iuav di Venezia to grow academic ties between UAE, Italy

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 01:15 PM
VENICE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Università Iuav di Venezia (IUAV) have announced a new partnership to expand academic, research and professional opportunities for their students and faculty.
The Memorandum of Understanding sets the stage for joint initiatives in undergraduate student exchange, research collaboration and professional development opportunities. It also lays the foundation for future collaborations that align with the missions of both universities.
The signed MoU was presented during a meeting at IUAV with Noora Al Suwaidi, Director of the AUS International Exchange Office and Professor Benno Albrecht, Rector of Università Iuav di Venezia.
Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, said, “IUAV is known for its deep expertise in architecture, town and territorial planning, restoration, the arts, theatre and design. This partnership, spearheaded by AUS’ Office for International Exchange and actively supported by the Office of Strategic Communications and Marketing, presents an exciting opportunity for AUS to enrich its academic and research offerings in these areas through joint projects and cross-cultural exchanges that leverage our combined strengths.
This partnership will open exciting new pathways for AUS and IUAV’s students, faculty and researchers to collaborate and create internationally.”
Professor Benno Albrecht, Rector of Università Iuav di Venezia, said, "The agreement with AUS represents a great opportunity to strengthen ties with the Gulf region, which is fundamental to our research. The possibility of continuous exchange of students, professors and staff between Venice and Sharjah allows us to develop shared expertise in key areas such as urban design, architecture and the arts. I believe Venice will increasingly embrace its historical role as a bridge between the East and the West, the Mediterranean and the middle East.”
This partnership reflects the growing cultural and academic ties between the UAE and Italy, strengthening a long-standing relationship built on shared commitments to innovation, and creative and architectural excellence.
