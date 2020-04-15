UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

American University Of Sharjah's 'Virtual Career Fair' To Connect Students With Leading Regional Employers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:45 PM

American University of Sharjah's 'Virtual Career Fair' to connect students with leading regional employers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Despite the challenges brought about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American University of Sharjah, AUS, is providing students and alumni with opportunities for career planning and connecting with leading regional companies and government entities at the first Virtual Career Fair, organised by the university on April 20.

"As one of the most prominent events in the university’s Calendar, the annual AUS Career Fair will be hosted this year on a virtual platform," the University said in a statement today.

On the day of the event, students and alumni will be able to connect with top recruiters via video or text chat; browse booths; check the posted vacancies and apply; attend webinars, auditorium sessions, panel discussions; and network with recruiters from any location using their laptops or mobile phones.

Students and alumni can be interviewed remotely in real time.

Professor Kevin Mitchell, Chancellor of AUS, said, "We are committed to working with employers across a range of sectors to provide possibilities for students and alumni to demonstrate how their education has provided them with the knowledge and skills that can be applied to new ways of working."

Related Topics

Education Mobile Sharjah Mitchell April Event From Government Top

Recent Stories

Kremlin on US Suspension of WHO Funding: G20 Suppo ..

22 minutes ago

Oil price strikes 2002 low, as demand set to crash ..

22 minutes ago

Russian, Italian Military Chiefs Discuss Moscow's ..

22 minutes ago

Pilot in Command to Go on Trial Over SSJ Fire in M ..

22 minutes ago

Death toll reaches to 113 due to Coronavirus in Pa ..

31 minutes ago

BCG's Effect Against COVID-19 Worth Testing as Sit ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.