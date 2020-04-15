SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Despite the challenges brought about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American University of Sharjah, AUS, is providing students and alumni with opportunities for career planning and connecting with leading regional companies and government entities at the first Virtual Career Fair, organised by the university on April 20.

"As one of the most prominent events in the university’s Calendar, the annual AUS Career Fair will be hosted this year on a virtual platform," the University said in a statement today.

On the day of the event, students and alumni will be able to connect with top recruiters via video or text chat; browse booths; check the posted vacancies and apply; attend webinars, auditorium sessions, panel discussions; and network with recruiters from any location using their laptops or mobile phones.

Students and alumni can be interviewed remotely in real time.

Professor Kevin Mitchell, Chancellor of AUS, said, "We are committed to working with employers across a range of sectors to provide possibilities for students and alumni to demonstrate how their education has provided them with the knowledge and skills that can be applied to new ways of working."