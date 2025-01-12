American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mohamed bin Zayed'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) Prominent American media personality and political commentator Tucker Carlson, founder of the Tucker Carlson Network, described the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as a "wise leader unlike any other president I have met,” reiterating that wisdom is impossible without humility, which he referred to as a divine gift.

Carlson shared his insights during a keynote session titled “The New Rules of Influence” at the 1 billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to the content economy. Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, led the engaging discussion.

Hosted by the UAE from January 11 to 13, 2025, across iconic Dubai venues such as Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future, the summit carries the theme “Content for Good.” The third edition of this landmark event brings together over 15,000 content creators and influencers, 420 speakers, and 125 CEOs and global experts, underscoring its pivotal role in shaping the future of the industry.

Speaking during the session, Carlson said, "I have spoken to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan several times, and I have never heard a world leader speak with such humility and wisdom."

He added, "The leadership in the UAE has a long-term vision that goes far beyond a decade, positively impacting every aspect of the country. This leadership motivates excellence and hard work, as evidenced by the multiple global awards you have here. These are significant strengths of the UAE.

"

Carlson also reflected on how the UAE’s leaders have driven the country’s growth and positioned it at the forefront of future advancements, enhancing services for the benefit of its citizens.

Turning to journalism and the evolving media landscape, Carlson recounted pivotal moments in recent history. "In the aftermath of the Iraq War in 2003, media coverage largely aligned with US national security priorities.”

Speaking about relevant challenges, he said: "A journalist gets their news from sources, but at the same time, as a journalist, you must rely on logic in analysis. Today, the audience can browse websites and obtain the information they want, but without necessarily considering its credibility."

Addressing the importance of social media, Carlson said: "Information is power and authority. We witnessed decades during which traditional media monopolized the dissemination and distribution of information, but the credit for its widespread accessibility now goes to social media, which has facilitated its rapid distribution thanks to technological advancements. We also felt the power of social media platforms in the United States during the Los Angeles wildfires."

Regarding his expectations for the media landscape over the next four years, Carlson added: "I believe that news related to the White House will take centre stage. Similarly, social media platforms will play a crucial role in the future of media." He pointed out that companies owning digital news platforms are increasingly focusing on preparing influential leaders to deliver reliable information.