AMF organises meeting on effects of coronavirus on credit information industry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) The Arab Monetary Fund, AMF, today organised an extraordinary remote meeting of the Arab Committee on Credit Information to discuss the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the credit information industry.

Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al Hamidy, Director-General and Chairman of the AMF board, said that holding the meeting highlights the importance of credit information to maintaining financial stability in Arab countries.

The meeting was attended by heads of credit information departments of central banks, Arab monetary institutions, and registered credit information companies.

The AMF is in charge of managing the secretariats-general of committees and task forces formed by the Council of Arab Central Banks Governors and Arab monetary foundations.

The meeting was held under the framework of the ongoing communication between monitoring authorities in Arab countries, under the patronage of the AMF, to discuss the risks and the economic, financial and banking effects of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as its impact on related monitoring and regulatory work, including on credit information.