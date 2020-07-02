UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AMF Organises Meeting On Effects Of Coronavirus On Credit Information Industry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

AMF organises meeting on effects of coronavirus on credit information industry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) The Arab Monetary Fund, AMF, today organised an extraordinary remote meeting of the Arab Committee on Credit Information to discuss the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the credit information industry.

Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al Hamidy, Director-General and Chairman of the AMF board, said that holding the meeting highlights the importance of credit information to maintaining financial stability in Arab countries.

The meeting was attended by heads of credit information departments of central banks, Arab monetary institutions, and registered credit information companies.

The AMF is in charge of managing the secretariats-general of committees and task forces formed by the Council of Arab Central Banks Governors and Arab monetary foundations.

The meeting was held under the framework of the ongoing communication between monitoring authorities in Arab countries, under the patronage of the AMF, to discuss the risks and the economic, financial and banking effects of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as its impact on related monitoring and regulatory work, including on credit information.

Related Topics

Industry Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ex-US Confederate Capital of Richmond Mayor Orders ..

24 seconds ago

World Health Organization Says Global Coronavirus ..

25 seconds ago

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

2 hours ago

Cattle markets to be set up at ten places for Eidu ..

27 seconds ago

CCRI issue fortnightly guidelines for cotton farme ..

28 seconds ago

Images of Buddha's sculpture in Peshawar museum in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.