UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amid ‘unprecedented’ Needs, UNICEF Asks For $6.4 Billion To Help 190 Million Children

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 02:45 PM

Amid ‘unprecedented’ needs, UNICEF asks for $6.4 billion to help 190 million children

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2020) The UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, on Thursday, launched a $6.4 billion emergency funding appeal to reach more than 190 million children affected by humanitarian crises amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The appeal for 2021, which is a 35 percent increase over the funds requested for this year, is the largest ever by the UN agency. It will support essential programmes in 149 countries and territories.

It is an "unprecedented" situation, said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director.

"Today we are facing a child rights emergency in which COVID-19 and other crises are combining to deprive children of their health and wellbeing. This unprecedented situation demands a similarly unprecedented response."

She called on donors to contribute "so that together we can help the world’s children get through this darkest of times and prevent a lost generation.

"

As the world confronted the COVID-19 pandemic, new humanitarian crises erupted in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado provinces in recent weeks while powerful storms wreaked havoc in Central America and the East Asia, and protracted emergencies worsened globally.

"When a devastating pandemic coincides with conflict, climate change, disaster and displacement, the consequences for children can be catastrophic," said Ms. Fore.

As part of its Humanitarian Action for Children, which sets out UNICEF’s 2021 appeal, the agency plans to assist, about 300 million people – including 190 million children. Priority sectors include education, water, sanitation and hygiene, WASH,, nutrition, health and child protection.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Water Ethiopia Mozambique Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Defense Ministry Expects to Receive 100,00 ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

5 minutes ago

Gentilioni Says EU Will Come Out of COVID-19 Crisi ..

5 minutes ago

Qatari Foreign Minister Says Palestine Issue at Co ..

12 minutes ago

About 22,074 old women registered in 'Bahimat Bazu ..

12 minutes ago

Slovenia plans mass testing, extends virus shutdow ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.