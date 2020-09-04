UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amman To Rejoin Emirates Network From 8 September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:45 PM

Amman to rejoin Emirates network from 8 September

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) Emirates has announced it will resume passenger services to Amman, Jordan from 8 September. The resumption of flights to the Jordanian capital takes the number of destinations Emirates serves in the Gulf and middle East to eight cities, as the airline gradually resumes operations with the safety of its customers, crew and communities as its top priority.

Flights from Dubai to Amman will operate as a daily service on the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.

Emirates flight EK903 will depart Dubai at 1500hrs, arriving in Amman at 1655hrs. EK 904 will depart Amman at 1900hrs, arriving in Dubai at 2300hrs.

Passengers travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Dubai, and customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Passengers flying to and from Jordan have to meet the requirements of their destination.

Related Topics

Africa Business Europe UAE Dubai Amman Middle East September All From Top Asia

Recent Stories

UAE flies second batch of medical aid to Syria in ..

47 minutes ago

Widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected unti ..

1 hour ago

European stock markets welcome mooted Spanish bank ..

40 seconds ago

46 people killed, 46 injured due to rains; PDMA

42 seconds ago

Israel cases surge, South Africa slows: a week in ..

43 seconds ago

Messi release clause not valid, Jorge Messi tells ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.