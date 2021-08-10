Ammar Al Nuaimi adopts ‘Data Maturity Index’

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, adopted the "Data Maturity Index," the first of its kind in the region, under the framework of the operational framework of the "Ajman Emirate Governance and Data Management Programme."

The programme is part of the strategy of the Ajman Government to improve the data management practices of local government authorities.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid was briefed by the programme’s team about the current level of data maturity of local authorities, as well as the future action plan and objectives of the programme, in the presence of Dr.

Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar commended the efforts of the Ajman Government to raise the quality of its governance programmes and data management and the services of government authorities, as well as to support the decision-making process through accurate and updated data.

Dr. Al Matroushi said the adoption of the index is due to the Ajman Government’s keenness to support the emirate’s decision-making process, development, economic plans and specialist government performance improvement initiatives.

The programme aims to create opportunities for enhancing government data and implementing open government data principles.