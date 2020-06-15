UrduPoint.com
Ammar Al Nuaimi Approves 5th Set Of Strategic Objectives, Indicators Of Ajman Vision 2021

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, stated that the Ajman Government is continuing its efforts to achieve its goals that comply with the National Agenda, through clear strategies and initiatives in line with the directives of the UAE Government.

He then praised the directives of the country’s leadership to transform challenges into opportunities and progress towards a promising future.

He made this statement while adopting the fifth set of objectives and indicators of the strategic plan of Ajman Vision 2021, comprising nine indicators and strategic objectives to make the emirate a better place to live and create a distinguished government.

Sheikh Ammar was briefed by Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary-General of the Ajman Executive Council, on behalf of the "Strategic Indicators Project Team," about the details of the fifth set of strategic objectives and indicators.

Dr. Al Matroushi said that the Ajman Government is following the UAE leadership’s directives, achieving progress, predicting future’s requirements, and drafting flexible strategies to adapt to new developments.

The fifth set of strategic objectives include four indicators related to making the emirate a better place to live and achieving its objectives to improve its infrastructure, public services and environment protection for future generations. The objective, "General Satisfaction about Public Services," has been adopted by a rate of 91.6 percent, and the objective, "The Satisfaction of Public Transportation Users," by 95.6 percent.

The "Ajman Emirate Attractiveness" indicator was also added to gauge the emirate’s attractiveness through several sub-indicators, including education, healthcare, public services, infrastructure and transportation.

Ajman 2021 focuses on building a happy society that will contribute to building a green economy backed by a distinguished government in harmony with the UAE Vision 2021, National Agenda and Spirit of the Union.

It explains green economy to be an active economic movement contributing to the enhancement of sustainable development aiming to achieving prosperity in the various fields. Green economy should be supported by modern and comprehensive government policies and incentives.

