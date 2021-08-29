UrduPoint.com

Ammar Al Nuaimi Briefed About Achievements Of Ministry Of Community Development

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, was briefed about the key achievements of the Ministry of Community Development and the Customer Happiness Centre in Ajman.

The centre received a 5-Star ranking after being evaluated, as part of the fourth edition of the Global Star Rating System for Services, which was recently adopted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Ammar received Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, in his office and congratulated her for this achievement.

Buhumaid presented, to Sheikh Ammar and the other attendees, a summary of the centre’s services, activities and social services provided to citizens who are people of determination, as part of the vision aimed at integrating them into the community.

She also explained the services provided to families, senior citizens and people wishing to get married.

Sheikh Ammar stressed that the Ministry of Community Development plays a key role in creating a convenient environment for Emirati families, as well as in fulfilling their needs and helping them engage in the country’s development.

He also highlighted the importance of establishing more social centres and enlarging their scope of activities to serve all segments of the community, as well as encouraging them to innovate and offering them incentives to support the country’s development process.

Buhumaid briefed Sheikh Ammar about the key initiatives of the ministry in Ajman, which aim to support family cohesion and empower people of determination.

