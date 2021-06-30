Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs 5th meeting of Ajman Executive Council in 2021

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, chaired the fifth meeting of the Ajman Executive Council in 2021, which addressed several key local issues.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Ammar commended the efforts that led to concrete progress in government performance, urging all government authorities to continue their efforts to achieve the emirate’s aspirations.

The meeting discussed a study on the emirate’s export and import activities and the best ways to encourage commercial establishments to increase their trade exchange.

The council was also briefed about the efforts of the Department of Human Resources in launching and managing the Kawader platform for job seekers, which involves 22 government authorities that advertise job vacancies to support Emiratisation efforts and attract Emirati talent.

The department presented its initiatives aimed at training citizen job seekers through various training programmes, noting that a range of related initiatives will be launched in the third quarter of 2021.

Sheikh Ammar highlighted the importance of focusing on training and preparing qualified Emiratis, while urging youth to apply to promising job opportunities and choose fitting academic specialisations, to enable them to help boost the UAE's development drive.

The council was also briefed about several reports on the COVID-19 pandemic, Ajman's economy and other relevant issues.