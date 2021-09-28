Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs 8th meeting of Ajman Executive Council in 2021

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, chaired the council's eighth meeting in 2021.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ammar was briefed about the Ajman Government’s preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai and the results of a report on customer satisfaction with the government’s e-services in 2020.

Sheikh Ammar stated that the Ajman Government is keen to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai, to capitalise on the opportunities it will create, and explore inspiring international economic, innovation, and sustainable development experiences in the economic, innovation, and sustainable development fields.

The council was briefed about the Expo 2020 Dubai highlights, including its pavilions, halls and services and the preparations of the Ajman Department of Protocols and Hospitality for the visits of senior government officials, employees and their families.

The council agreed to encourage the local community to visit Expo 2020 Dubai, to explore future ideas and participate in its activities. Under this framework, the Ajman Department of Transport will organise 17 daily trips to the event and set up 20 bus stations to facilitate the process of transporting business delegations and visitors from Ajman.

It was also briefed about Ajman Government’s participation in the expo through one time, comprising 11 government authorities, which will organise 168 activities, 35 high-level meetings, 15 seminars, four exhibitions and over 300 business meetings.

Moreover, the council’s members discussed the results of the customer satisfaction report.