Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fifth meeting of Ajman Executive Council in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, chaired the fifth meeting of the Ajman Executive Council in 2020, which was held remotely via video conferencing.

Sheikh Ammar began the meeting by congratulating the participants on the occasion of the Hijri New Year.

In his opening speech, he praised the efforts of the members of the Ajman Government team and their level of cooperation to achieve their desired goals, including to protect lives and preserve achievements.

He also directed government authorities to continue their hard work and cooperation, to ensure continuity of business and services and accomplish further achievements.

"I am confident that you have become more capable of addressing challenges and changes with positivity and flexibility, and you can harness the conditions and your capacities to realise the interests of the country and serve the community," Sheikh Ammar said.

The remote meeting hosted Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, who presented the outcomes of the "National Happiness and Wellbeing Index ".

Buhumaid praised the outcomes of the research carried out by government authorities in Ajman, including the "Ajman Emirate Attraction Index Study" and the "Social Life and Children’s Happiness Study, which reflect the government’s efforts to enhance the emirate’s quality of life.

The council also viewed a presentation by the Ajman Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team on the latest developments and coronavirus-related statistics in the emirate.

Thereafter, Sheikh Ammar directed government authorities to coordinate with local and Federal authorities to help solve the issues affecting people caused by the crisis.