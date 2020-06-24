Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Executive Council

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, chaired the fourth meeting of the Ajman Executive Council in 2020, which was held remotely via video conferencing.

Sheikh Ammar expressed his optimism about the signs of recovery of various local sectors and businesses, as life is gradually coming back to normal, stressing that it is important for the government to be close to the community and public and private institutions, as well as to respond to their needs and requirements.

He then directed concerned authorities to prioritise the interests of the emirate and its community in the initiatives, plans and programmes drafted by the government.

During the meeting, the Council was briefed by the Disaster, Crisis and Emergency Committee about local developments concerning the coronavirus crisis and its effects on various sectors and businesses.

Under this framework, Sheikh Ammar highlighted the need to reinforce the coordination between Federal and local authorities and the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority, NCEMA, in facing the current crisis and facilitating the return of some economic activities.

The Council was also briefed about an initiative for property owners that was launched by the Department of Municipality and Planning, which exempts tenants from paying rent and has seen positive outcomes.

It reviewed the most serious repercussions of the current health crisis on the tourism sector and its effects on hotel establishments, which have witnessed significant drops in numbers of visitors, rooms, operations and total proceeds. It also discussed the suggestions of the Department of Tourism Development to promote tourism this summer.

At the end of the meeting, Sheikh Ammar praised the positivity of the working team of the Ajman Government and the optimism of its members for the coming period while wishing the UAE and the rest of the world safety and security, and hoping that life will return to normal soon.