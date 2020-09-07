UrduPoint.com
Ammar Al Nuaimi Chairs Meeting Of Board Of Trustees Of Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of Board of Trustees of Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation for Human Development, chaired a remote meeting of the foundation’s board.

The meeting discussed several topics listed in its agenda, including a plan to construct the new headquarters of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Centre for the Service of the Holy Quran, the digital transformation of the centre, and the financial bi-annual report of the foundation.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Ansari, Hamad Abdullah Tarim Al Shamsi, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Shamsi, Sheikha Aza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Foundation, and Hussain Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director of the Centre.

Sheikh Ammar and the foundation’s board members were briefed by Al Hammadi about the future plans of the centre’s new headquarters.

Al Hammadi also presented the outcomes of a study on the digital transformation of the centre, which is the first Quran centre in the country to completely manage its projects digitally, and the first to organise a Holy Quran competition held electronically.

The members were briefed by Sheikha Aza about the foundation’s digital transformation, including the establishment of a database containing information on all projects and beneficiaries, obtaining accurate reports and statistics, utilising information to ensure accurate monitoring, and helping students and parents to monitor student accounts.

Sheikh Ammar and the board’s members reviewed the foundation’s financial report, which highlights all sources of financing and all expenditures until 31st August, 2020. They also reviewed a report on the foundation’s new real estate properties.

