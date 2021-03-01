UrduPoint.com
Ammar Al Nuaimi Chairs Meeting Of HRNF Board Of Trustees

Mon 01st March 2021

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of HRNF Board of Trustees

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation (HRNF), and the board’s members were briefed about the foundation’s strategic development plan project and key successes, as well as other charity issues.

The meeting was held remotely and chaired by Sheikh Ammar, with the attendance of Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees; and board's members.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ammar stressed the importance of intensifying efforts, generating new ideas and suggestions, and adopting services projects that will benefit beneficiaries and promote community partnerships, especially as the Holy Month of Ramadan is approaching.

Sheikha Aza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Foundation, briefed Sheikh Ammar and the board’s members about the foundation’s strategic development plan project, noting that it will run over six months starting from March 2021 and will be approved in the last meeting of 2021.

She also presented the foundation’s Ramadan programmes and initiatives, comprising the distribution of Ramadan Mir (ration), Ramadan Iftar project, an Eid clothes campaign, a Zakat project, and Eid gifts for orphans.

