Ammar Al Nuaimi Chairs Second Meeting Of Ajman Executive Council In 2021

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs second meeting of Ajman Executive Council in 2021

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, chaired the second meeting of the council in 2021, which was held in the "Masfout City Museum."

The meeting discussed several key issues covering various sectors.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Ammar highlighted the historic stature of Masfout City and the leadership’s interest in areas rich in natural resources and heritage sites, as well as their keenness to invest in and preserve such areas.

The council also reviewed the city’s urban planning project, which aims to develop its urban infrastructure by assessing its current urban, environmental, social and economic conditions.

Under the same framework, Sheikh Ammar stressed that the Ajman Government is keen to develop the emirate’s cities and regions, most notably those characterised by unique heritage and environments, noting that related projects will be implemented, with the participation of all relevant authorities and after researching their economic, social and environmental effects.

The council was briefed on the results of digital transformation indexes that highlight the progress made in the emirate’s digital transformation plan.

In this regard, Sheikh Ammar pointed out that the recent conditions facing governments have demonstrated that digital transformation is a key factor in supporting many strategic sectors. Therefore, there is an urgent need to find appropriate solutions and action mechanisms that will achieve digital transformation.

The council also reviewed a report by the "Emergency and Crisis Committee" on the progress of the construction of a field hospital in Ajman, which will receive emergency COVID-19 cases.

