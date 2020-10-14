UrduPoint.com
Ammar Al Nuaimi Chairs Sixth Meeting Of Ajman Executive Council In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:45 PM

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs sixth meeting of Ajman Executive Council in 2020

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, chaired the sixth meeting of the council in 2020, which was held remotely.

During the meeting, the effects of COVID-19 on Ajman Vision 2021, including the security, environmental and economic sectors were discussed.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Ammar said, "Many changes have happened recently across the world that directly affected governments and their work. However, with everyone’s cooperation, we shall overcome them, and our economy and future policies will be more resilient and flexible."

The Executive Council also reviewed the Ajman Police's strategy as part of the emirate’s efforts to maintain safety and security.

Sheikh Ammar directed relevant entities to support the security sector, ensure its sustainability, address the effects of the crisis and form a committee to monitor the health, environmental and security conditions of the emirate and submit regular recommendations to the Council.

He also directed the Ajman Police to adopt a sustainable approach, continue its good practices, and monitor population growth and vehicle traffic, through developing infrastructure to ensure the smooth flow of local traffic.

He then ordered the formation of a joint task force to assess the environmental and economic impact of industrial facilities and submit related reports to the Council.

The Council discussed the implications of the coronavirus pandemic on the transport sector and indexes related to improving infrastructure and public services presented by the Transport Authority.

