Ammar Al Nuaimi donates AED2 million to fishermen in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, donated AED2 million to fishermen registered with the Ajman Fishermen Association, which will be paid to them before Eid al Fitr.

Sheikh Ammar’s donation aims to encourage citizens to practice the fishing profession, by exploring their needs and requirements and helping them overcome their current challenges.

On the occasion, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ghamlassi, Chairman of the Crown Prince’s Office and Chairman of the Association, thanked Sheikh Ammar for his constant support, donations and encouragement to fishermen.

Al Ghamlassi added that the donation will assist Ajman’s registered fishermen and members of the association while praising Sheikh Ammar for the donation and his support for fishermen and their families.

He also noted that the association, especially during the current crisis, has taken steps to support fishermen, as part of Sheikh Ammar’s efforts to discuss and solve the issues and obstacles facing fishermen and to promote and preserve the profession.

Al Ghamlassi conveyed the greetings of the association’s members to Sheikh Ammar, as well as their appreciation for his support, his monitoring of fishermen’s affairs, and his promotion of their role in achieving food security for citizens and residents.