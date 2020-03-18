Ammar Al Nuaimi highlights importance of keeping pace with global developments in transport

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, stated that it is important for the strategic plan of the Ajman Transport Authority to keep pace with global developments in the area of transport, as well as utilise the latest modern technologies, and provide high-level services to the entire community.

He made this statement during a meeting where he was briefed about the emirate’s 2020-2025 strategic transport plan, held in the Ajman Ruler’s Court, with the attendance of Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Transport Authority, and the executive directors of the Authority.

Sheikh Ammar was briefed by Al Muhairi and the Authority’s executives about the strategy, which is in line with the year of preparation for the next fifty years, aims to achieve development and sustainability, and create a better future for Ajman.

The strategy includes seven main axes regarding various sectors managed by the Authority, including public transport, maritime transport, school transport, air transport, railways, commercial transport, and digital services.

The public transport will involve expanding Ajman’s transportation network to cover 65 percent of the emirate, as well as increasing the Authority’s fleet of public buses to 120 and the number of stops to 146.

The strategy aims to support and develop the emirate’s public transportation infrastructure, through adopting effective policies and legislation, as well as to improve the quality of transport services provided to the public, raise their level of satisfaction and meet the needs of passengers, by encouraging the use of mass transportation, developing the local transportation system, and adopting smart sustainable solutions.