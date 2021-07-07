UrduPoint.com
Ammar Al Nuaimi Honours Country’s Top Achieving Student

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:45 PM

Ammar Al Nuaimi honours country’s top achieving student

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, honoured Sheikha Mohammed Sultan Al Hashimi, a student from the Al Hikma Private school in Ajman, who came in first place nationally in the general programme in private education, with a result of 99.1 percent.

Education is the foundation of the development of countries and strengthening the process of comprehensive development across all sectors, Sheikh Ammar said, noting that the educational excellence of Emirati citizens underscores their sense of responsibility to their country.

Sheikh Ammar commended the significant efforts of the UAE’s leadership in the field of education, which ensured the excellence of Emirati students while urging young men and women to improve their knowledge and participate in the national development process.

Sheikha Al Hashimi expressed her happiness at meeting Sheikh Ammar and thanked him for his kind gesture, which highlights his keenness to support and encourage students.

The support of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Ammar will motivate her to pursue higher education with the same level of determination and excellence, she added.

