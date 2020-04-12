Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates drive-through coronavirus examination centre in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, has inaugurated a drive-through coronavirus examination centre for members of the local community.

The centre was established upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The centre’s inauguration, which was held at the former festival land close to Ajman’s city centre, was attended by H.H Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism Development, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, and other officials.

Sheikh Ammar and his delegation were tested inside their vehicles after registering their information through electronic readers.

Sheikh Ammar then reviewed the preparations of the centre, which is equipped with the latest technologies that enable its medical and technical personnel to provide healthcare to citizens and residents within five minutes, while meeting the highest international standards.

Following the inauguration, Sheikh Ammar stated that the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed aims to facilitate medical examinations for citizens and residents, stressing that the UAE has prioritised the health and safety of its people.

He also praised the precautionary measures taken by the country to ensure the safety of citizens, residents and visitors since the outbreak of coronavirus, as well as the efforts of medical teams, doctors and nurses, who are performing their jobs with professionalism and a sense of responsibility.