Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, stated that the strategies and plans of the UAE’s leadership aimed at addressing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and curbing its spread have achieved positive results, noting that citizens and residents have access to appropriate healthcare resources, most notably field hospitals, in addition to public and private hospitals, clinics and health centres.

He added that related efforts have ensured the provision of the highest levels of protection to citizens and residents, as well as the detection of infections, by adopting the required procedures with efficiency to curb the spread of the virus.

Sheikh Ammar made this statement while inaugurating the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital in Ajman, as part of the establishment of several field hospitals around the country by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH), upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The hospital, which covers an area of 7,000-square metres, comprises 204 beds, including 48 ICU beds and 156 beds for severe and moderate cases, and is manned by 75 doctors, 231 nurses, 44 technicians and assistant health workers.

Sheikh Ammar pointed out that the establishment of field hospitals around the country reflects the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to provide patients with a world-class experience, noting that the hospitals are being equipped with advanced world-class equipment to meet the needs of patients, and stressing that everyone must follow a comprehensive and unified strategy, to demonstrate the UAE’s readiness to counter all possible risks and efficiently implement appropriate precautionary measures.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, supports the establishment of the field hospital and instructed local government departments to provide the necessary resources, he further added.

Sheikh Ammar and his delegation toured the hospital and were briefed about its wards, equipment, strategies and nature of work.

The construction of the field hospital is part of the preparations of field teams belonging to relevant authorities responsible for addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, he said in conclusion.