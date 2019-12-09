UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ammar Al Nuaimi Inaugurates Thumbay University Hospital At Thumbay Medicity Ajman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:00 PM

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates Thumbay University Hospital at Thumbay Medicity Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, inaugurated the Thumbay University Hospital, the latest academic hospital of the group, at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman.

Sheikh Ammar also officially launched Thumbay Medicity, the regional hub of futuristic medical education, state-of-the-art healthcare and research, built in Ajman by the Thumbay Group with a total investment of over AED1 billion.

The Thumbay University Hospital is a state-of-the-art family healthcare destination with over a hundred consultation clinics, a dedicated 100-bed long-term care and rehabilitation unit, upcoming centre for oncology equipped with PET-CT scan, state-of-the-art centre for imaging, 10 modern surgical suites for all major specialities, a 10-bed dialysis unit, Cath Lab, ICU/CCU/NICU/PICU etc.

The hospital’s diagnostic lab is connected to the central reference lab of Thumbay Labs through a pneumatic tube system, the largest of its kind in the country. The hospital has a "Therapeutic Garden" for better relaxation and holistic recovery of in-patients.

Marhaba Services – personalised fast track services for patients – are also available, in addition to Presidential Suite Rooms, VIP Rooms, Private Rooms etc.

The hospital has a dedicated medical tourism department to serve medical tourists.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen said, "Thumbay Medicity is the result of our continued efforts to bring the best to the region, making it a hub of world class healthcare, education and research using state-of-the-art technology, experienced medical practitioners and superior facilities.

"Thumbay University Hospital aims to evolve as a centre of excellence for healthcare, while at the same time bringing in medical tourists from various parts of the world, transforming the country into the most popular medical tourism destination. The hospital has established international collaborations with various top global healthcare brands in the UAE, France, Spain, Italy and Korea, with the view to taking this vision forward."

Thumbay Medicity is one of the latest additions to the UAE’s healthcare sector, the first such project in the private sector.

Related Topics

World Technology Education France UAE Ajman Same Superior Spain Italy Hub National University Family All From Best Top Billion

Recent Stories

Circular debt a threat to the economy: Mian Zahid ..

29 seconds ago

WADA banns global sports events from Russia

17 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Intelle ..

21 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Himchan-UHS Spine and ..

21 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

UAE President appoints new FNC Secretary-General

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.