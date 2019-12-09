Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates Thumbay University Hospital at Thumbay Medicity Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, inaugurated the Thumbay University Hospital, the latest academic hospital of the group, at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman.

Sheikh Ammar also officially launched Thumbay Medicity, the regional hub of futuristic medical education, state-of-the-art healthcare and research, built in Ajman by the Thumbay Group with a total investment of over AED1 billion.

The Thumbay University Hospital is a state-of-the-art family healthcare destination with over a hundred consultation clinics, a dedicated 100-bed long-term care and rehabilitation unit, upcoming centre for oncology equipped with PET-CT scan, state-of-the-art centre for imaging, 10 modern surgical suites for all major specialities, a 10-bed dialysis unit, Cath Lab, ICU/CCU/NICU/PICU etc.

The hospital’s diagnostic lab is connected to the central reference lab of Thumbay Labs through a pneumatic tube system, the largest of its kind in the country. The hospital has a "Therapeutic Garden" for better relaxation and holistic recovery of in-patients.

Marhaba Services – personalised fast track services for patients – are also available, in addition to Presidential Suite Rooms, VIP Rooms, Private Rooms etc.

The hospital has a dedicated medical tourism department to serve medical tourists.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen said, "Thumbay Medicity is the result of our continued efforts to bring the best to the region, making it a hub of world class healthcare, education and research using state-of-the-art technology, experienced medical practitioners and superior facilities.

"Thumbay University Hospital aims to evolve as a centre of excellence for healthcare, while at the same time bringing in medical tourists from various parts of the world, transforming the country into the most popular medical tourism destination. The hospital has established international collaborations with various top global healthcare brands in the UAE, France, Spain, Italy and Korea, with the view to taking this vision forward."

Thumbay Medicity is one of the latest additions to the UAE’s healthcare sector, the first such project in the private sector.