Ammar Al Nuaimi Issues Resolution Concerning Orphan Empowerment Initiative In Ajman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:15 PM

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution concerning orphan empowerment initiative in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Charity Work Coordination Council, issued Resolution No. 2 for 2020 concerning Ajman’s orphan empowerment initiative, which consists of eight articles.

The resolution was issued after a review of Federal Law No.2 for 2008 on public welfare associations and Emiri Decree No.9 for 2012 on the establishment of the Charity Work Coordination Council, in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, to launch an initiative that supports orphans and eases their burdens.

It stipulates that all charity associations, authorities and organisations, whether based in Ajman or have branches in the emirate and whether governmental, semi-governmental or non-profit, must help develop the capacities of orphans through continuous guidance and support, to ensure their psychological, educational, financial and social well-being and enable them to live like all other community members.

The resolution urged relevant strategic partners, whether federal ministries, authorities, hospitals, private schools, universities or companies, to help the initiative empower orphans, and applies to charity organisations and authorities established in Ajman, under local enforceable laws.

It will be in force ten days after being published in the official gazette and will be circulated to all relevant authorities.

