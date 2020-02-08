AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has issued Resolution No. 01 of 2020 regarding the Emiratisation plan for the emirate.

The issuance of the Resolution is based on what was presented by the Director-General of the Central Human Resources Department in Ajman and the recommendations that support the Emiratisation policy.

The Resolution will be applied to all government departments, any department, institution, body, authority, administration or any other establishment that belongs to the Government of the Emirate of Ajman and its budget is part of the annual budget as well as other departments that local legislation decides to establish or reorganise.

The Resolution is effective from the date of issuance, circulated among all competent authorities and shall be published in the Official Gazette.