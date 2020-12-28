UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ammar Al Nuaimi Issues Resolution To Form ‘Government Centre’

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to form ‘Government Centre’

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, issued Administrative Resolution No.20 for 2020 to form the "Government Centre" of the Ajman Executive Council.

Sheikh Ammar highlighted the Ajman Government’s adoption of the best government practices for managing and regulating the centre, which will help develop public policies, manage government programmes, improve performance, revisit government principles and relevant practices related to the development of services, and foresee future government roles.

The resolution stipulates that the centre will consist of seven government authorities, which include the Secretariat-General of the Ajman Executive Council, the Department of Finance, the Ajman Digital Department, the Department of Legal Affairs, the Department of Human Resources, the Ajman Statistics and Competitiveness Centre, and the Ajman Excellence Programme.

The resolution also stipulates that the centre will be responsible for providing support and consultation to leaders involved in strategic planning, development objectives, government priorities, government efficiency, Emiratisation, work strategies, legal affairs, legislative coordination, competitiveness, partnerships with the Federal government and friendly governments, and the emirate’s image and internal action mechanisms.

Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary-General of the Ajman Executive Council, noted that the centre’s establishment highlights the leadership’s keenness to enhance the efficiency and productivity of local departments, in line with their duties, with quality and efficiency.

He added that the resolution will implement the objectives of the "Strategic Plan of the Excellent Government Pillar," which includes developing human capital, encouraging innovation, ensuring financial sustainability, supporting the development of services, and reinforcing smart transformation, in addition to ensuring harmony and integration with strategic partners, to support the implementation of the emirate’s strategic plans.

