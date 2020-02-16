UrduPoint.com
Ammar Al Nuaimi Issues Resolution To Manage Fishing Resources In Ajman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 09:30 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, issued Resolution No. 2 for 2020 on managing the fishing resources of the Emirate of Ajman.

The resolution is part of the keenness of the Ajman Government to achieve environmental sustainability, manage the emirate’s fishing resources, and protect its biodiversity.

The resolution will help achieve the objectives of the emirate’s strategic plan, titled, "Ajman 2021," and the goals of the fishing sector, to ensure the livelihood of those involved through protecting the environment and biodiversity, and ensuring the best use of resources.

The resolution was drafted after a review of Federal Law No.23 for 1999 on the exploitation, protection and development of living aquatic resources in the UAE, along with its executive regulations and amendments, as well as Emiri Decree No.

14 for 2006 regarding the re-organisation of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, and its amendments.

Pursuant to the resolution, the department was given the responsibility to achieve the resolution’s objectives, and a permanent committee was formed, under the name, "The Aquatic Resources Organisation Committee."

The department is also responsible for issuing licences related to fishing and relevant activities in the emirate, as stipulated in federal legislation and regulations and in coordination and cooperation with the ministry, to raise awareness about the consumption of fishing resources.

The resolution shall be in force from its issuance and will be published in the official gazette.

