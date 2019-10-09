Ammar Al Nuaimi launches 'Ajman Pay'

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, launched 'Ajman Pay', a smart digital payment portal that is designed to keep up with the latest technologies in the areas of payment and government revenue control securely and speedily.

Ajman Pay aims to provide multiple payment channels and options that will enable customers to pay Government fees in Ajman with ease.

Sheikh Ammar also launched Ajman Pay’s e-wallet, the first e-wallet linked with the 'UAE Pass', which provides flexibility and precision through one window, wherein customers can pay and review all their transactions with governmental departments in Ajman.

This launch is aligned with Ajman’s Strategy 2021 that focuses on building a happy society that will contribute to building a green economy backed by a distinguished government, in harmony with the UAE Vision 2021, National Agenda and Spirit of the Union.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of Ajman Department of Finance, said, "The launch of Ajman Pay is an important step towards transforming the efficiency of the services provided to corporate and retail customers.

This will also help review all the financial transactions taking place across government entities in Ajman using the latest international technology."

Ajman Pay will offer a variety of payment options including the Ajman Pay Card, the Ajman Pay e-Wallet, Global e-wallets such as Apple Pay, samsung Pay, Credit Cards, Debit and Prepaid Cards, Direct Debit from Bank Accounts, Cheques, Cash Payment, Service Centres, Self Service Kiosks and SMS.

Delineating the digital payment portal’s role in the long-term plan of the government of Ajman, Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of Ajman Department of Finance, said, "The launch of Ajman Pay is in line with the digital transformation plan developed by the Government of Ajman for the years 2017-2022, which aims to convert all government services to digital, contributing to sustainable economic growth."

He concluded, "At this stage, Ajman Pay allows customers to pay government fees in seven departments, including the Department of Finance, the Department of Economic Development, the Tourism Development Department, the Municipality and Planning Department, the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation and the Ajman Police. The aim is to include all other Government institutions of Ajman in the near future."