Ammar Al Nuaimi launches 'Himma' campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2020) AJMAN, 30th May 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, on Saturday launched a campaign to collect laptops and tablets for distribution to children of poor families.

The campaign, dubbed "Himma" - Arabic for determination - seeks to ensure that all children continue their education under the current circumstances.

"It is our duty to ensure that all children continue to pursue knowledge and education and to instil the values of social solidarity," Sheikh Ammar said.

Ohoud Shuhail, Director-General of the Department of Digital Ajman praised the launch of the campaign under the patronage of Sheikha Amna bint Ammar Al Nuaimi, saying that it is the first campaign of its kind in the emirate.

Omer bin Omair Al Mehairi, Director-General of the Ajman Transport Authority, the campaign's logistics partner, said the campaign is expected to achieve its goals very shortly as it targets major government and private institutions in the emirate.

Wijdan Al Haj, Director of Corporate Relations and Customers Happiness at the Department of Digital Ajman, said that the organisers of the campaign will ensure that all precautionary measures are adhered to while collecting the laptops and tablets.

Donations can be made by registering online via the website: www.himma.ae.