Ammar Al Nuaimi Launches Ajman Digital Government Strategic Plan 2022

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 10:45 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, stressed that the UAE and the Emirate of Ajman are keen to keep pace with international development by adopting a government digital services transformation plan.

He added that the Ajman Government is keen to provide the best services by linking all departments and authorities through digital transformation, calling on relevant authorities to intensify their efforts to unify these links into one unified platform where all transactions between strategic partners and customers can occur under one authority, Federal or local.

Sheikh Ammar also pointed out the significant support of the UAE’s leadership for the efforts to achieve digital transformation and provide the employees of relevant ministries and authorities with the required facilitations.

He made this statement following the launch of the Ajman Digital Government Strategic Plan 2022, during a ceremony that took place in the Emirates Hospitality Centre Ajman.

"Today, we launched the new strategy of the Ajman Government to make its citizens and residents happy. I wish you all success and excellence, and I am confident that you are capable of accomplishing achievements, giving and leadership," Sheikh Ammar said.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has prioritised the upgrading of government authorities in Ajman, to achieve the emirate’s comprehensive development and its desired overall progress, especially in digital services, he said in conclusion.

