Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Ambassador of Pakistan

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, today received Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Afzaal Mahmood, at the Ruler's Court.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed Mahmood and wished him success in performing his duties as his country’s ambassador.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation between the two countries and discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations across various fields.

They also exchanged cordial talks that would contribute to enhancing ties between the two friendly peoples and countries.

The parties exchanged views regarding a number of the latest regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Pakistani Ambassador commended the overall cooperation for the benefit of the two sides and lauded the UAE's cultural renaissance in various domains.