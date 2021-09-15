UrduPoint.com

Ammar Al Nuaimi Receives Ambassador Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Ambassador of Pakistan

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, today received Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Afzaal Mahmood, at the Ruler's Court.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed Mahmood and wished him success in performing his duties as his country’s ambassador.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation between the two countries and discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations across various fields.

They also exchanged cordial talks that would contribute to enhancing ties between the two friendly peoples and countries.

The parties exchanged views regarding a number of the latest regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Pakistani Ambassador commended the overall cooperation for the benefit of the two sides and lauded the UAE's cultural renaissance in various domains.

Related Topics

Pakistan UAE Ajman Court

Recent Stories

Moldova's Sandu Welcomes $42Mln Grant From Brussel ..

Moldova's Sandu Welcomes $42Mln Grant From Brussels

4 minutes ago
 Over 20 Million Employees Throughout EU Live Below ..

Over 20 Million Employees Throughout EU Live Below Poverty Line, on Minimal Sala ..

4 minutes ago
 Over A Third of Ukrainians Already Contracted COVI ..

Over A Third of Ukrainians Already Contracted COVID-19, Have Antibodies - Health ..

4 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Nigar Johar visits National University of S ..

Lt Gen Nigar Johar visits National University of Sciences & Technology

20 minutes ago
 Latvia Launches Trains With Cars for Vaccinated Pa ..

Latvia Launches Trains With Cars for Vaccinated Passengers - Operator

31 minutes ago
 Head of Poland's Ruling Party Calls Polexit Specul ..

Head of Poland's Ruling Party Calls Polexit Speculations Propaganda

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.