Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 06:45 PM

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Finnish ambassador to UAE

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Tuula Johanna Yrjola, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the UAE, at his office in the Ruler’s Court.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed the ambassador and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Finland across various fields, as well as several topics of mutual interest.

The Finnish ambassador expressed her deep gratitude and appreciation to Ajman Ruler for the hospitality and warm reception.

She also praised the strong relations binding the two friendly countries.

Several sheikhs, officials, and the accompanying delegation of the Ambassador of Finland attended the meeting.

