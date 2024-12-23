Open Menu

Ammar Al Nuaimi Receives Indian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has received Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed the Indian diplomat and wished him success in carrying out his duties and contributing to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation with India across various fields.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance collaboration with India in multiple fields, as well as several issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Sudhir extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Ammar for his hospitality and warm welcome. He also praised the strong ties binding the two friendly countries.

