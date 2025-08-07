Open Menu

Ammar Bin Humaid Receives Ambassador Of Türkiye

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:16 AM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received today at the Ruler’s Court, Lutfullah Göktas, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the UAE, on the occasion of assuming his tenure.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed Ambassador Göktas and wished him success in his new assignment, expressing hope that his tenure would further strengthen the bilateral relations between the UAE and Türkiye across various sectors, in a way that serves the interests of both nations and their peoples.

Göktas expressed his pleasure at meeting the Crown Prince of Ajman, extending his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality.

He also praised the remarkable progress and development witnessed in the UAE in general, and in the Emirate of Ajman in particular, across multiple fields.

